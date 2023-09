ISLAMABAD - The Rabi-ul-Awwal Moon has not been sighted anywhere in the country and first of Ra­bi-ul-Awwal will be on Mon­day. This was announced by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Commit­tee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, while chairing a meeting of committee in Is­lamabad on Saturday. Accord­ingly, the 12th Rabi-ul-Aww­al, Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated on Friday, Septem­ber 29th.