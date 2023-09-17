Sunday, September 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

20,000-kg of drugs set on fire

APP
September 17, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  On the directives of Balochisan chief minister, anti-narcotics operations are going on in full swing across the province. “20000 kg of drugs stored in the warehouse were set on fire during an operation car­ried out in Pishin under the super­vision of Assistant Commissioner Karizat,” Commissioner Quetta divi­sion told media. He said that Levis force demolished the drug godown near Nana Sahib Tehsil. Operations against the drug mafia will continue vigorously, Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqat vowed.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1694845346.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023