20,000-kg of drugs set on fire

QUETTA - On the directives of Balochisan chief minister, anti-narcotics operations are going on in full swing across the province. “20000 kg of drugs stored in the warehouse were set on fire during an operation car­ried out in Pishin under the super­vision of Assistant Commissioner Karizat,” Commissioner Quetta divi­sion told media. He said that Levis force demolished the drug godown near Nana Sahib Tehsil. Operations against the drug mafia will continue vigorously, Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqat vowed.