20,000-kg of drugs set on fire

QUETTA - On the directives of Balochisan chief minister, anti-narcotics operations are going on in full swing across the province. “20000 kg of drugs stored in the warehouse were set on fire during an operation carried out in Pishin under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Karizat,” Commissioner Quetta division told media. He said that Levis force demolished the drug godown near Nana Sahib Tehsil. Operations against the drug mafia will continue vigorously, Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqat vowed.