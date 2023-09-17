Sunday, September 17, 2023
300,000 wheat, 15,000 fertiliser bags seized in Shahdadkot

Agencies
September 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

QAMBAR SHAHDADKOT-The district administration seized hundreds of thousands bags hoarded wheat and fertilizers during crackdown here on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner Sajjad Qadri said that on tip-off, three rice mills of Shahdadkot district Qambar Shahdadkot were raided by the officials of district administration.
He said that during raids, 300,000 bag hoarded wheat and 15,000 bag fertilizers was seized. DC Sajjad Qadri urged the citizens to inform district administration about the hoarders.
10,900 SUGAR BAGS, 83,200 LITRES EDIBLE OIL SEIZED
The administration seized thousands of bags of hoarded sugar and hundreds of thousands litres edible oil in respective districts on Saturday. According to details, the teams of district administration during ongoing operation against hoarders and profiteers raided several godowns in Khaipur and Nawabshah districts. During raids, 10,900 bags of hoarded sugar and 83,200 litres edible oil were seized and the godowns were sealed. The officials vowed to continue crackdowns against hoarders and profiteers to get rid the country of prevailing economic crisis.

Agencies

