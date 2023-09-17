527 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) found 527 consumers involved in electricity theft in all its circles on the tenth consecutive day of anti-power theft campaign on Saturday. A LESCO spokes­man told the media here that the com­pany also submitted applications against all electricity thieves to the respective police stations, out of which 247 FIRs [first information reports] were regis­tered while 42 accused were arrested. During the operation, he said, large ag­ricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also discon­nected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections were 10 industrial, 28 commercial and 489 do­mestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 966,566 units as detection bill amount­ing to Rs 40,574,412. On the tenth day of anti-power theft operation, the LESCO charged 48,520 detection units worth Rs 2 million to an industrial connection in Mandiali Stop Sheikhupura, 5,874 detec­tion units of Rs 350,000 to another cus­tomer in Rahmat Colony Wandala Road, 4,158 detection units of Rs 277,550 to a connection in Muridwal Thokar Niaz Beg and 4198 detection units amounting to Rs 264,327 to a customer stealing elec­tricity directly from transmission line in Chah Meeran area. During the 10 days of grand operation, the LESCO detected a total of 3364 connections from where the customers were pilfering electric­ity, and also submitted FIR applications against 3,206 electricity thieves, out of which 2,236 FIRs had been registered with the respective police stations, while 186 accused arrested. The spokesman said that all the electricity thieves had been charged so far with 8,265,896 de­tection units amounting to Rs 356.468 million. Meanwhile, on the fourth day of the recovery campaign, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), with the help of tehsildars (recovery), recovered a to­tal of Rs 31.77 million from 977 chronic defaulters, here on Saturday. According to a LESCO spokesman, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the help of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 4.43 million from 81 defaulters in Northern Circle, and Rs 4 million from 162 defaulters in East­ern Circle, respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo, along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt Sajjad Qureshi, recovered Rs 5.23 million from 110 defaulters in Central Cir­cle and Rs 3.15 million from 88 defaulters in South Circle.