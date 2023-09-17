917 thieves caught during anti-power-theft drive

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 917 power thieves in 10 days during an an­ti-power-theft drive in the region. Fesco Spokes­man Tahir Sheikh said on Saturday that anti-theft drive was in full swings across the region and special teams detected power pilferage at 917 points during the last 10 days and cases were got registered against 661 thieves. The company also removed electricity supply meters of pilferers in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs 108.685 million under detection units of 2,756,000. As Rs.16.2 million had so far been recovered besides sending 13 accused behind bars, he added.

The spokesman said during house-to-house checking, the teams detected electricity theft at 353 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.45.256 million on them under the head of 1060,000 detection units. In Bhakkar district, the teams caught 81 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs12.7 million under 223,000 detection units.

Similarly, 92 cases of electricity theft were de­tected in Chiniot district and the company handed down power pilferers with a fine of Rs 7.3 million under 266,000 detection units. He said that 101 electricity thieves were caught from Jhang district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.15 million un­der 468,000 detection units. In Khushab district, 28 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs 3.1 million for 71,000 detection units.