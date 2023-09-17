Agriculture field staff activated to control whitefly

FAISALABAD-The Agriculture Department has activated its field staff to control attack of whitefly on cotton crop. A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Saturday that attack of whitefly was witnessed in some areas of southern Punjab. Therefore, teams of Agriculture Extension Department had been activated in the field to take appropriate measures for immediate control of this insect before its severe attack on cotton crops.

He said that field staff was continuously visiting the cotton fields to conduct pest scouting whereas the farmers were advised to use drone technology for spraying their crops in cluster for complete elimination of whitefly and other injurious insects. He also advised the cotton farmers to listen to the weather reports on radio, television or other media before watering their crops. He said that cotton was a precious crop which not only plays an important role in stabilising national economy but it also helps farmers mitigate their financial problems. Therefore, farmers should be very careful regarding this crop and listen to weather report regularly, he added.