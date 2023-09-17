Aisam, Aqeel outplay Indonesian opponents in Davis Cup tie

LAHORE -
Aisam ul Haq Qureshi showcased his prowess on the grass court as he left no room for doubt, thoroughly outclassing David Agung Susanto of Indonesia. With impeccable finesse, Aisam dominated every facet of the game, ultimately clinching the match in straight sets with scores of 6-1, 6-4.
In the second singles match, Pakistan’s experienced No. 1 player, Aqeel Khan, engaged in a thrilling encounter with Gunawan Trismuwantara. Despite Gunawan initially serving for the first set at 5-4, Aqeel demonstrated exceptional resilience and determination. He battled back gallantly, securing the set 7-5. Aqeel then broke his opponent early in the second set and maintained control, securing a 6-4 victory. This remarkable performance gave Pakistan a commanding 2-0 lead as they headed into the second day of the competition.
The riveting matches drew a substantial crowd of tennis enthusiasts, along with a significant number of Indonesian supporters, infusing the event with a festive atmosphere. Salim Saifullah Khan, President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), praised the high-quality tennis on display. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to team Pakistan for their impressive wins on Saturday and conveyed his best wishes for Sunday’s matches, expressing the hope that Pakistan team would continue their winning streak.
TODAY’S FIXTURES
DOUBLES at 11:00 am: M Shoaib/M Abid vs Gunawan Trismuwantara/Anthony Susanto.
REVERSE SINGLES: Aqeel Khan vs David Agung Susanto and Aisam ul Haq Qureshi vs Gunawan Trismuwantara.