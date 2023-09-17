Aisam, Aqeel outplay Indonesian opponents in Davis Cup tie

LAHORE - Pakistan’s tennis stars, Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, secured im­pressive victories over their Indone­sian counterparts in the Davis Cup World Group-II tie at the Aisam-ul-Haq Tennis Pavilion, Pakistan Sports Com­plex, Islamabad on Saturday.

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi showcased his prowess on the grass court as he left no room for doubt, thoroughly out­classing David Agung Susanto of Indo­nesia. With impeccable finesse, Aisam dominated every facet of the game, ul­timately clinching the match in straight sets with scores of 6-1, 6-4.

In the second singles match, Paki­stan’s experienced No. 1 player, Aqeel Khan, engaged in a thrilling encounter with Gunawan Trismuwantara. Despite Gunawan initially serving for the first set at 5-4, Aqeel demonstrated excep­tional resilience and determination. He battled back gallantly, securing the set 7-5. Aqeel then broke his opponent early in the second set and maintained control, securing a 6-4 victory. This re­markable performance gave Pakistan a commanding 2-0 lead as they headed into the second day of the competition.

The riveting matches drew a sub­stantial crowd of tennis enthusiasts, along with a significant number of Indonesian supporters, infusing the event with a festive atmosphere. Salim Saifullah Khan, President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), praised the high-quality tennis on display. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to team Pakistan for their impressive wins on Saturday and conveyed his best wishes for Sunday’s matches, expressing the hope that Pakistan team would con­tinue their winning streak.

TODAY’S FIXTURES

DOUBLES at 11:00 am: M Shoaib/M Abid vs Gunawan Trismuwantara/An­thony Susanto.

REVERSE SINGLES: Aqeel Khan vs Da­vid Agung Susanto and Aisam ul Haq Qureshi vs Gunawan Trismuwantara.