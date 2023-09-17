All systems need to be digitalised to end corruption

NAB RECOVERS RSD 900 BILLIOIN

LAHORE - Where as the implementation of the account­ability law is mandatory for the elimination of financial corruption, it is also imperative to de­velop a culture of self-accountability in the soci­ety so that people have a sense of “halal and haram” and good and bad and so that a civilized soci­ety can be formed. To eliminate corruption, all systems need to be digitalized by ending the cash economy which ensure all types of transactions transparent and possibility of corruption would be minimized. These views were expressed by former Governor Punjab, Chairman Board of Man­agement Institute of Public Health and former Chairman National Accountability Bureau(NAB) Lt. General (retired) Khalid Maq­bool while addressing the accountability aware­ness seminar organized by National Account­ability Bureau Punjab at IPH. Director NAB,Imran Sohail Additional Director Umar Randhawa, Dep­uty Director Muhammad Sajid, Dean IPH Profes­sor Dr. Zarfashan Tahir addressed the seminar, while the health department officers, employees and staff of the institute, students attended the seminar. The speakers said that all religions in­cluding Islam teach honesty and righteousness, so it is the responsibility of religious scholars and Ulemas to promote a sense of self-accountability among people to establish an ideal society free from all types of corruption so that people can refrain from committing crime. The thought was promoted that even if they escape from the law of the world, they will not be able to escape from accountability in God’s court.They said that gov­ernment officers dealing with financial matters, purchase and tenders, they must get training on the relevant law and NAB rules so that they can deal with the above-mentioned matters in an efficient manner. Deputy Direc­tor Muhammad Sajid highlighted the performance of NAB in his presentation and said that NAB has so far recovered Rs. 900 bil­lion and deposited in the national treasury and hav. In his address, Lieutenant Khalid Maqbool said that there has been a lot of decline in the society and unfortunately today the rich and corrupt man is seen with re­spect. We have to cooperate with NAB to eradi­cate corruption., he said. Dean IPH Professor Dr. Zarfashan Tahir said that economic health is also a part of public health, because if the economy is bad, then a sick economy directly affects public health. If so, the availability of funds for the health sector also becomes a problem, so to improve the economic health, it is necessary to eliminate corruption and malfeasance. The platform of the institute will continue to provide its services for raising public awareness against corruption, or­ganizing seminars and training workshops. An anti-corruption awareness walk was also orga­nized at the end of the seminar.