BJP all set to open Hindu temple on Babri Masjid land

NEW DELHI - India’s Narendra Modi is close to fulfilling a de­cade-old election promise months out from nationwide polls with the announcement that a controversial new Hin­du temple will open on dis­puted land in January. The first detailed descriptions of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir were released on Thursday, showing the lav­ishly decorated structure that is being built on the site of the Babri Masjid that was destroyed by right-wing Hin­du mobs in 1992.

Located in the holy city of Ayodhya in the electorally sig­nificant state of Uttar Pradesh, the temple’s interiors will be adorned with gold bars and artwork that celebrates In­dia’s diversity, according to Nripendra Misra, chairman of the temple’s construction committee.

According to CNN, Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP has cam­paigned for decades to con­struct a temple at the site, widely believed by devotees to be where Lord Ram, one of the most revered deities in Hindu­ism, was born.

Muslims claim the land be­cause the mosque was built there in 1528. But many Hin­dus believe the Babri Mas­jid was built on the ruins of a Hindu temple, which was al­legedly destroyed by Babar, the first Mughal emperor of South Asia.

The temple’s opening is ex­pected to give Modi’s party a boost in the lead up to the elec­tion, making true on a prom­ise he made to his supporters nearly a decade ago. Howev­er, Misra said the date of its in­auguration has got “nothing to do whatsoever” with the up­coming national elections. “We are moving to January because the sun is on the south,” he said, adding its an auspicious time for the shrine to open.

DISPUTED LAND

The site of the temple, previ­ously claimed by both Hindus and Muslims, has long been the center of controversy.

It was once home to the Babri Masjid, a 16th century mosque that was infamously desecrat­ed by right-wing Hindus mobs with hammers and their bare hands in 1992, triggering com­munal violence that killed more than 2,000 people nationwide. Dozens of temples and mosques were targeted in a series of re­venge attacks after the mosque was destroyed, prompting out­bursts of sectarian violence – some of the worst since India’s hasty and bloody partition fol­lowing the exit of its British co­lonial rulers in 1947.

In the following years, Hin­du nationalists rallied to build the Ram Mandir on the land, setting the stage for an emo­tional and politically charged showdown that lasted nearly three decades.