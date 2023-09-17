Sunday, September 17, 2023
Body of youth found in Sutlej river

Staff Reporter
September 17, 2023
BUREWALA   -   Body of a youngster who went missing few hours ago was found in Sutlej river on Saturday in limits of Sahoka police station. According to de­tails, a youth named Allah Ditta, resident of Bahawal Nagar went missing af­ter going out from home and heirs started search for him. Police was also informed about his miss­ing. The body of the youth was recovered from pond of Sutlej river near Chis­tian road after few hours of missing. According to the initial report, the deceased was drug ad­dicted and he was unbal­anced and drowned into the pond. The police con­cerned started interroga­tion by taking the body into custody.

