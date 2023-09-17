Caretaker PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to continue to raise J&K issue at every world forum

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to continue to raise Jammu and Kashmir dispute at all the global and regional forums.

In an interview with Voice of America, he pointed out that this dispute is one of the oldest agenda items of the UN Security Council.

The Prime Minister said there are gross human rights violations taking place in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The entire area has been turned into the largest prison in the world, while Kashmiris’ voices are stifled.

He said Pakistan has been consistently and regularly defending and advocating the Kashmir issue at all the available multilateral and regional fora.

The caretaker prime minister maintained that Pakistan is playing its part for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region. He said they are addressing Afghan transit issues including the illegal trade. He said trade ties are improving not only with Afghanistan but also with all the Central Asian Republics as they all realized the significance of regional trade connectivity.

To a question regarding terrorist attacks from Afghan soil, he said Pakistan reserves the right to defend against any terrorist activity and would take necessary steps to defend its people and land whenever needed.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan enjoys strong relations with the Arab, Gulf and other regional countries. He expressed the optimism that the relationship with the West would grow further in the coming years.

Responding to a question, the caretaker Prime Minister said it is mandate of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce a date for holding of general elections in the country. He reiterated that the interim government is ready to assist the ECP regarding provision of financial resources and security for the polls.

The Prime Minister also expressed the confidence to overcome security threats at the country’s borders and complete the electoral process.

He said measures would be taken to ensure that the election process proceeds smoothly without disruptions and emphasized upon the commitment to upholding the democratic process in Pakistan.

To another question, the Prime Minister said there is freedom of expression in the country and our indicators in the region are much better in this regard.