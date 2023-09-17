Cars’ sale drops 50pc during July-August

ISLAMABAD - The sale of cars during the first two months of the current financial year 2023-24 has dropped by 50.35 percent as compared to the same month of last year, recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufactur­ing Association (PAMA) showed. According to the data, as many as 9,611 cars were sold during the months under review as opposed to 19,358 units in the same months of last year. The breakup figures showed that 700 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-August 2023-24 as compared to the sale of 3,844 units dur­ing July-August 2022-23. Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales also declined by 52.83 percent as it went down to 2,186 units from 4,635 units in previous year. Suzuki Swift’s sales also decreased by 11.48 percent as its sale went down to 755 units from 853 units last year. Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 482 units during the first two months of the cur­rent year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 1,072 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also de­creased to 604 units from 647 units last year. Suzuki Alto’s sales also witnessed a sharp decline of 39.09 percent from 6,911 units to 4,209 units during the cur­rent year, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 312 units as opposed to sales of 580 units in the same month of last year.