CM Naqvi approves upgradation of Lahore Zoo, Safari Park

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has accorded approval for upgra­dation of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park in order to provide recreational facilities of international standard to citizens, under which new animals and birds would be brought to these two recreational places. He was presiding over a meeting at CM’s Office on Saturday. The meeting decided that other animals and birds including panda, hippopotamus, rhinoceros, Afri­can pigeon, black jaguar, puma and chilt­an markhor [screw-horned goat] would be added to the Lahore Zoo and Safari Park. New species of python and snakes would also be brought to the Lahore Zoo. An elephant, rhinoceros, giraffe, zebra, ostrich and various kinds of deer would be shifted to the Safari Park. Around 142 kinds of aquatic animals would be placed at the aquarium of Lahore Zoo and Safari Park and cages of an international stan­dard would also be built for animals. Af­rican zone, desert and salt range would be made in the Safari Park. Night Safari would also be launched. Citizens could also stay in the specially built huts of Sa­fari Park. CM Mohsin Naqvi, while issu­ing directions for introducing e-ticketing system in Lahore Zoo and Safari Park, said these two recreational places would be upgraded to international standards. Other facilities in the Lahore Zoo and Sa­fari Park would also be increased. Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Rev­enue, Chairman Planning and Develop­ment (P&D), secretaries forest, finance, communication and works, P&D, Direc­tor General Wildlife and other officials attended the meeting.