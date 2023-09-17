CM visits Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project, inspects earth work

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi visited Ring Road South­ern Loop-3 project on Saturday and inspected the project route passing through Bahria Town. He reviewed the earth work of the project from the Grand Mosque Bahria Town up to Adda Plot and ordered to complete the task at the earliest by employing additional resources and necessary machinery. Talking to the media, the chief minis­ter remarked that with the completion of Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project, people would be provided excellent transportation facilities, saying the project had been launched after a long delay of 12 years. Traffic load on the Multan Road and Thokhar Niaz Baig would be reduced with completion of the project, he added. The traffic of Lahore would be regulated in an excel­lent manner, he hoped and added that Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 was a mega project and it was govern­ment’s utmost effort that the project should be completed within the stipu­lated time period. The 8-km long La­hore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 was being built from Multan Road up to Adda Plot. All the traffic coming from Multan enters the city first, and with the completion of Southern Loop-3 project, load of traffic would be re­duced. He said that work on the Bund Road project was going to be launched, which would provide a great ease to citizens in their transportation.