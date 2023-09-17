Commissioner Gujranwala reviews progress of work at UAEET

SIALKOT - Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider during a visit with DC Adnan Mehmood reviewed the progress of work on the project of University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology in Sambrial at “UAEET.
The department of the project is the Higher Education Commission and the Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab is the executing agency of the project while ACE is performing its responsibilities as a consultant to ensure the project is built to the exact standards.
He said that according to the timeline, the project is to be completed in September 2024. He said that included in the “UAEET” project are 3 academic blocks of 7 floors with a total capacity of 1,800 students, a three-storey admin block, 28 small/medium and international suites, mail and hostels with a capacity of 200 students per mail. Construction of HD students hostel, library, cafeteria, bus parking stand and gate house is going on simultaneously.
Chairman Sialkot University Faisal Manzoor, former Vice President Chamber Khawaja Abid and Director Sialkot Airport Mian Atiq said that the development of technology and for local industry development, this university will be able to provide skilled manpower to the cottage industry of Sialkot through its PhD level educational programs in Industrial, Manufacturing and Mechanics, Chemical and Material, Artificial and Agricultural Engineering including Information Technology and Industrial Biotechnology.
BLOOD CAMP SETS UP AT SUNDUS FOUNDATION
A blood camp organised by District Lions Club N2 305 was organised at Sundus Foundation in which former President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Tahir Kapur and District Governor Faizan Majeed said that life depends on blood, blood donation. Karna Sadaqa is going on, we can save many innocent lives by donating blood, our young Lions are always present to donate blood for the treatment of children under treatment at Sundus Foundation, he said that the aim of the blood camp is thalassemia patients.