Sunday, September 17, 2023
Operation against power pilferers continues in Dir

APP
September 17, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Dir lower  -   Prevention of electricity theft and operation against the Kanda mafia is going on all across Dir Lower District, an official of the PESCO told APP here on Saturday.

He said the operation was jointly conducted by the district administration along with PESCO officials and would be extended to remote areas of the Dir Lower district.

The official said, “Deputy Commissioner (DC) Iftikhar Ahmed has already passed directives to nip those involved in the Kanda mafia.”

 He said no one would be allowed to use unfair means and those involved in Kanda using illegal electricity, stern action would be taken.

 “The operation is ongoing to prevent electricity theft and arrest the Kanda mafia.” He said on the spot FIRs would be registered against the Kanda Mafia to prevent power theft besides removing the coils.

“Legal action will be taken against these Kanda mafia,” he added. The official said, “Strict action will be taken against those who take the law into their hands during the operation.

The operation will be extended to remote areas soon and the operation will continue till the end of power theft.”

