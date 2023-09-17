CTD kills two key terrorists in Balochistan’s Jaffarabad

QUETTA - The Counter Terrorism De­partment (CTD) on Satur­day claimed to have killed two terrorists of a banned outfit in the Jaffarabad area of Balochistan. According to the spokesperson, CTD personnel conducted an op­eration in Jafarabad during which the militants opened fire at the law enforcement agency personnel.

During an exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed. The CTD officials also recovered weapons and ex­plosive material from the dead terrorists, the spokes­person said. In a separate operation yesterday, the Counter-Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police claimed to have killed three terrorists in Peshawar. The CTD conducted a raid on a tip-off in Peshawar’s Faqeer Baba Ziarat area which came in the vicinity of the Khaza­na police station. During the raid, an organised group of outlawed Daish opened fire at the police party. The CTD officials retaliated against the gun attack and killed three terrorists. The raiding team also recovered arms and ammunition from the killed terrorists.