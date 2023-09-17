DC opens IT lab in girls high school

ATTOCK - Deputy Commissioner Attock, Rao Atif Raza, has emphasized that only through the acquisition of information technology can we compete with the modern world. He made this statement after inaugurating an IT Lab in Govt Girls High School, People’s Colony, Attock. Assistant Commissioner Attock, Shagufta Jabeen, CEO of Education Malik Mohsin Abbas, DEO Secondary Sajda Mukhtiar, DEO Elementary Syed Taqi Shah, and other relevant officers were also present.

DC Attock stated that IT labs in other schools are also being upgraded on a self-help basis in different government schools in Attock district, at a cost of around two and a half crore rupees, which is a unique initiative in the history of the district. In addition, 300 IT teachers from across the district have received five-day training in three groups as part of the Learn and Earn program. Under the Learn and Earn program, 24 teachers have received training, and they are now teaching 480 students IT on a professional basis in the schools. DC Attock further highlighted that the Learn and Earn IT program has a revolutionary status in the history of the Attock district, enabling students across the district to pursue economic self-sufficiency through freelancing, graphic design, and other related courses. He emphasized that fifty IT labs are currently being upgraded across the district, which will significantly enhance IT education in the area. DC Attock also pointed out that women make up fifty-five per cent of the country’s population, underscoring the importance of providing them with basic education.