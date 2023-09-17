Desecration of Holy Prophet (PBUH), Holy Quran will never be tolerated: Aneeq Ahmed

KARACHI-Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Saturday said that the desecration of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and Holy Quran will never be tolerated on social media. While talking to media persons, during his visit to the Jamia e Naeemia, along with Mufti Munibur Rehman, he said that immediate action would be taken against the desecration and the matter would be taken up with the Prime Minister in the Cabinet meeting.

The Minister said we had to work together against the uncertainty. He said that the government was moving in the right direction. The future was bright, he said adding that the challenges being faced by the country would diminish slowly and gradually. The government was aware of the inflation, and inflated bills, he said adding that it was the responsibility of the government to resolve the issues of the nation.