Digger plants more saplings

LAHORE-Digger, the outdoor footwear brand, continues with another significant stride towards environmental well-being of urban communities with a massive drive in collaboration with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The second phase planting of 2000 saplings was honored by Dr Xille Humaat, Vice Chancellor Government College Women University, Faisalabad.

The campaign’s first phase of planting 2000 saplings was completed a few days ago at UET Campus-KSK. The full initiative involves planting of 4000 saplings in two major cities, Lahore & Faisalabad. Digger has a mission of creating authentic outdoor products for its consumers and promoting environmental well-being of Urban communities- this has now been put into tangible action.