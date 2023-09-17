$25b Saudi investment to be significant for Green Pakistan Project: Khalid Kidwai

KARACHI-Advisor to National Command Authority General (retd) Khalid Ahmed Kidwai has said that Saudi Arabia’s investment of 25 billion US dollars will be important for the Green Pakistan Project. Addressing a book launching ceremony of Dr Huma Baqai titled “Kharja Umoor Mein Mushtarka Kavishen Aur Qaumi Salamti Ki Policy” (Joint Efforts in Foreign Affairs and National Security Policy) here at the DHA Suffa University, he hailed Dr Huma Baqai for her ‘excellent grip’ on the foreign matters.

“Dr. Huma Baqai is very familiar with the international affairs as her articles and columns contain very important information on foreign policy,” General (retd) Khalid Ahmed Kidwai said. He added that the author had also has included her 40 articles in the book in which the importance of diplomacy, its nuances and characteristics were described. He said that the disputes between world powers, and their causes were also discussed in the book.

He said that Dr. Huma Baqai had mentioned in great details the positions of the countries involved in global and regional conflicts and also highlighted the importance of ongoing mutual trade between these countries. Dr Khalida Ghous said that Pakistan must not offer an apologetic attitude to the international community in foreign affairs especially with India. She said that the Indian government had openly violated the Geneva Convention on the issue of Occupied Kashmir and by suspending Article 370 and 35-A of its own constitution, it has deviated from international norms. “Pakistan should take strong and concrete stand on the matter,” she added.

Pakistan’s Former Ambassador to Russia, Russia and Cuba and Executive Director International Strategic Studies Sindh Qazi M Khalilullah also hailed the author and said that the manner in which Dr. Huma Baqai mentioned regional and global conflicts in the book, it was very informative for the readers

“Dr Huma Baqai has penned down the important world events from 2018 to 2022 including withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and its effects on the region.. The relationship between India and Pakistan has also been mentioned in the book,” Qazi M Khalilullah added.

Ikram Sehgal, Analyst on defense and international affairs said that Pakistan have to formulate strong foreign policy under the national interest. Vice Chancellor DHA Suffa University Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal Haque said that Dr. Huma Baqai is an expert on international affairs as she mentioned the world events from 2018 to 2022 in her articles and then included the articles in the book