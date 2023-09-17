DPO takes decisive step to combat drug-related crimes in Manshera

Mansehra - District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera Zahoor Babar Afridi has taken a decisive step to combat drug-related crimes in the Manshera district.

For the first time in the district’s history, the DPO has issued orders to compile lists of guarantors for drug dealers in strict accordance with the law.

This unprecedented action aims to hold accountable those who provide bail or guarantees for individuals involved in drug trafficking. The DPO’s directive is set to have significant implications for the fight against narcotics in the region.

Zahoor Babar Afridi has ordered legal action against Wasim and Muhammad Nawaz, who stood as guarantors for a drug dealer named Abdul Wahid, a resident of the Batt Daryan area.

This move sends a clear message that those who enable drug dealers will not be spared from legal consequences.

Furthermore, the crackdown extends to other parts of the district, with legal proceedings initiated against the guarantors of Shah Nawaz, a drug dealer hailing from Lohar Banda. These guarantors, namely Nazir Hussain and Momen Shah, will face legal proceedings.

The actions taken by the DPO are not limited to just one case.

Additional measures are being taken against guarantors connected to Ejaz, another drug dealer based in Lohar Banda.

Asghar, Tofeeq, and Nasir Shah, who provided bail for Ejaz, along with Muhammad Ismail and Amjad Habib, will also be subject to legal consequences.