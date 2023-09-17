Elahi's one-day physical remand approved in Lahore Master Plan case

The judicial magistrate handed over former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi to anti-corruption establishment (ACE) on one-day physical remand in the Lahore Master Plan irregularities case.

Elaborative security measures were taken in the district courts compound when the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf President was produced before the magistrate. Elahi was also brought to the amid tight security.

On behalf of Elahi, President Lahore Bar Rana Intizar Hussain appeared before the court.

The ACE requested the court for physical remand of the former CM, however, his lawyer opposed the demand and requested the court to discharge Elahi from the case. The lawyer argued that FIR could not be registered before the inquiry and they would submit a contempt of court petition tomorrow against the DG ACE.

He said the arrest of Elahi is based on malice as neither any inquiry has been conducted against the former chief minister nor any notice has been served on.

After the arguments, the magistrate reserved the decision on the physical remand request of the ACE and later handed over Elahi to the ACE on a one-day physical remand.

The court ordered the ACE to produce Elahi before the magistrate concerned on Monday.