FIA, Greek police join hands to curb human trafficking

ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Hellenic Police of Greece have joined hands to curb human trafficking and migrant smuggling by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The move is a significant step towards international cooperation against human trafficking and smuggling, according to an official statement issued by FIA. The signing of this MoU signifies a pivotal juncture in the restless fight against human trafficking and migrant smuggling, it added.

The decision has been taken months after hundreds of migrants including Pakistanis lost their lives following a boat capsized off the Greece coast in the Mediterranean Sea. The agreement between FIA and the Greek police would allow for the exchange of critical information on human smugglers, FIA said.

“This strategic partnership will facilitate the sharing of vital information, enhance mutual assistance in criminal investigations, and foster capacity-building initiatives between the two agencies,” it added.

The agreement reflects the commitment of both organisations with a shared determination to combat transnational crimes and bringing perpetrators to justice, the statement also said.