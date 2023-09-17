Gabby and Kenny Logan receive damages over false tax avoidance claims

LONDON-TV host Gabby Logan and her husband will receive “substantial” damages after the Mail Online falsely reported they had been paid to promote a tax avoidance scheme to celebrity friends. Logan and her partner Kenny, an ex-rugby player, threatened to sue the Mail’s publisher Associated Newspapers after the story appeared in February. The company later retracted the story. The couple have also received damages from an accountant who was quoted in it and former Sun Editor Kelvin Mackenzie. Jonathan Coad, a solicitor for the Logans, told the PA news agency the total “amounts to six figures”. The original story claimed the couple had received £500,000 commission for promoting the tax avoidance scheme. And Gwilym Jones, the director of a litigation investment company, was quoted claiming the couple had tried to disguise the commission as loans to avoid paying tax on it.