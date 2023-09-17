GB govt extends STEAM, Entrepreneurship Edu Project in 200 schools

GILGIT - The government of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) announced the extension of the successful ‘STEAM, Entrepreneurship, and Computer Education’ project in another 200 schools for an additional year.

The initiative, which has been transformative in promoting education and innovation, will continue its mission to empower students with essential skills for the future.

In this connection, the GB Rural Support Programme (GBRSP) officially signed the agreement for this extension with the Rupani Foundation, a significant milestone in advancing educational opportunities in the region.

The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of distinguished guests, including the Minister of Education for Gilgit-Baltistan, the Chief Secretary (CS) of GB Muhiudeen Wani, and the Secretary of Education for GB.

“The project’s extension reaffirms the government’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship among the youth of GB,” said CS GB while talking to media on the occasion.