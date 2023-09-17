Gisele Bundchen quits alcohol to preserve physical well-being

LONDON-Gisele Bundchen opened up about adopting a healthy lifestyle as harmful habits, such as smoking and alcohol destroyed her mental health at a very young age. As per People Magazine, the supermodel shared that she relies on natural remedies to maintain her physical and mental well-being. “I meditate everyday, I exercise every day. I’m just so grateful I have this body, I truly am. Now I’ve learned, because I wasn’t so good in my 20s or my teens. I realised my body is my temple and I really want to enjoy it. So for me, moving my body is huge,” said Gisele. The 43-year-old recalled her struggles with anxiety and depression when she was younger, stressing upon the benefits of healthy routine. She said, “In my early 20s I had severe panic attacks and depression. When you’re a teenager or in your 20s you think nothing’s going to hurt you, you can do anything, you’re a superhero. Well, not so much. Your body lets you know.