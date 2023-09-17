Graduation ceremony of PAF Combat Commanders’ Course held

ISLAMABAD-The graduation ceremony of the No 58 Combat Commanders’ Course took place at the Airpower Centre of Excellence (ACE), as per a press release received here on Saturday.

Air Marshal Abdul Moeed Khan, Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Air Defence, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Addressing the graduating officers, the chief guest emphasized the significance of their achievement and the weight of the responsibilities that now rest upon their shoulders. He highlighted that they have been trained at ACE in an environment with a near-realistic replication of the latest threats.

Deputy Chief of Air Staff, Air Defence, stressed, “As Combat Commanders, you have ascended to an elite rank within our distinguished force. This achievement signifies your exceptional capabilities and marks a pivotal moment in your career. Your successful completion of this arduous training has prepared you to face the challenges that lie ahead with unwavering resolve.”

Underscoring the critical role graduates of the Combat Commanders’ Course play in safeguarding national security and protecting the integrity of Pakistan’s airspace, the chief guest urged the graduating officers to leverage their training and expertise to optimally employ the state-of-the-art equipment at their disposal.

He further stated, “The nation looks upon you as the vanguard of our defence, and it is crucial that you remain vigilant, adaptive, and prepared for any eventuality.” He also appreciated the tremendous efforts of the faculty and expressed his satisfaction that all schools of PAF ACE are working in complete harmony to train the future combat leadership of the Pakistan Air Force.

Earlier in the ceremony, the chief guest awarded certificates and trophies to the graduating officers who underwent a strenuous and professionally demanding course.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for the overall best performance amongst combat pilots was awarded to Sqn Ldr Rana Ahsan Ishfaq, while the Air Officer Commanding Air Defence Trophy for the overall best performance amongst combat controllers was awarded to Sqn Ldr Junaid Ahmed.