Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness set to divorce after 27 years

LOS ANGELES-Actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness are to separate after 27 years of marriage, US media have reported. According to celebrity magazine People, the Australian couple said they had been “blessed to share almost three decades together”. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the statement said. Jackman and Furness met on the set of TV show Correlli in 1995. Furness was an established actress when they met while Jackman was fresh out of drama school. They married in April 1996 and later adopted two children who are now 23 and 18. According to the statement in People, the couple said their “family has been and always will be our highest priority”. “We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.” The couple sign off by saying “this is the sole statement either of us will make”. Jackman, who is best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men films and spin-offs, as well as roles in The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables, has posted frequently on social media about his relationship with Furness. On their last wedding anniversary, in April, he said: “I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! “I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humour, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. “I love you with all my heart.” He also posted on their silver wedding anniversary in 2021, saying their marriage was as “natural as breathing”. The couple were photographed together in July at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, where they were seen watching Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic. In April, Jackman told fans via social media that he had been given the all-clear following tests for skin cancer. The actor had his first skin cancer removed in 2013 and has since had at least six procedures.