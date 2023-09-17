JI slams govt on massive hike in petrol price

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly condemned the caretaker government for increasing petroleum products prices to an all time high and rejected the whopping increase of petrol by over Rs26 and diesel by Rs17, translating into an unbearable increase of Rs58.48 in just one month in petrol price and RS 55.78 in diesel. The JI leader demanded the caretaker government to mend in ways amid a press conference, held at Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the caretaker government has been increasing the burden on poor masses as per the International Monetary Fund’s directions but shows inability to impose tax on feudal lords and curtail free supply of resources to the already privileged class. Questioning the uneven tax regime in the country, he asked the government to explain why didn’t she distribute the burden to feudal lords as well, instead of only focusing the working class. Did the IMF ask the caretaker government to impose excessive taxes on salaried persons and spare the privileged class, the JI leader posed question. The JI leader further said that the recent hike in the petroleum products prices was the continuation of the brazen policies, introduced by previous regimes. Such policies have pushed the lower and middle classes further beneath the poverty line, he said, adding that these policies have also triggered the inflation to propel to an all time high.