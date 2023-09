FAISALABAD - An unemployed youth committed suicide in Tandlianwala police limits on Saturday. A Res­cue 1122 spokesman said that 20-year-old Bilawal Saleem, a resident of Mo­hallah Rasoolpura, had been unemployed and his family was facing se­vere financial constraints due to poverty. Bilawal hanged himself with a rope at his house. The body was handed over to the family for burial after completing formalities.