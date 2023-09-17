Justice Ejazul Ahsan becomes Supreme Judicial Council member

Justice Ijazul Ahsan has become a member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

As Justice Qazi Faez Isa was sworn in chief justice on Sunday, the Supreme Judicial Council and the Judicial Commission have been reconstituted.

According to rules, the chief justice and two senior most judges of the apex court are part of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Justice Sardar Tariq is already a member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Meanwhile, Justice Muneeb Akhtar has become a member of the judicial commission set up for the appointment of judges. Justice Sardar Tariq, Justice Ejazul Ahsan and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah are already members of the commission.

According to the constitution, the Judicial Commission is headed by the chief justice and 4 senior judges as members, while a retired judge, the law minister and the attorney general are other members of the body.