Justice Qazi Faez Isa to take oath as CJP today

ISLAMABAD - Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take oath as the 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan on Sunday (today) as Justice Umar Ata Bandial hanged up his robe on Saturday. The tenure of CJP Bandial lasted for about 20 months after he took over in February 2022.
The Chief Justice of Pakistan designate Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take oath of his office at Aiwan-e-Sadr today. President Arif Alvi will administer the oath to him as Chief Justice of Pakistan at an impressive ceremony for which all arrangements have been completed.
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar along with his cabinet members, National Assembly Speaker and Senate chairman will attend the event besides others. Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court along with judges of IHC will also attend the ceremony. The Chief Justices of four high courts along with judges are also expected to grace the occasion.
After oath taking ceremony new Chief justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa along with president Arif Alvi would shake hand with the guests. On Saturday, outgoing CJP Umar Ata Bandial retired after completing his constitutional tenure of one year and seven months.
The new Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will be notified as CJP immediately after his oath taking ceremony today. Outgoing CJP Umar Ata Bandial reportedly held a farewell meeting with the officers and staff of the Supreme Court on Saturday. In his brief speech on the occasion, CJP Bandial expressed his best wishes for his successor, fellow judges and the staff. Reportedly, tears rolled down his cheeks, as CJP Bandial likened himself to the setting sun. According to sources, Qazi Faez Isa will take the oath as the incoming CJP from President Dr Arif Alvi at the President’s House on Sunday at 11:00 in the morning. Reportedly, the outgoing CJP vacated his official residence at the Judges Colony in Islamabad. His successor, Justice Isa, will serve as the CJP for over a year, until Oct 25, 2024. He took the oath as a Supreme Court judge on Sept 5, 2014. Bandial, who became a Supreme Court judge in 2014 before his elevation as the top judge last year, has been often accused of showing leniency towards Imran Khan and his PTI party. Many political commentators say Bandial will be remembered as one of the most polarising top judges in the country’s history, who leaves behind a “tarnished legacy”.