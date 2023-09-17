Justice Qazi Faez Isa to take oath as CJP today

ISLAMABAD - Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take oath as the 29th Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan on Sunday (today) as Justice Umar Ata Bandial hanged up his robe on Saturday. The tenure of CJP Bandial lasted for about 20 months after he took over in February 2022.

The Chief Justice of Paki­stan designate Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take oath of his office at Aiwan-e-Sadr today. President Arif Alvi will ad­minister the oath to him as Chief Justice of Pakistan at an impressive ceremony for which all arrangements have been completed.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar along with his cabinet members, National Assembly Speaker and Senate chairman will at­tend the event besides oth­ers. Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of Islam­abad High Court along with judges of IHC will also attend the ceremony. The Chief Jus­tices of four high courts along with judges are also expected to grace the occasion.

After oath taking ceremo­ny new Chief justice of Pa­kistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa along with president Arif Alvi would shake hand with the guests. On Saturday, out­going CJP Umar Ata Bandial retired after completing his constitutional tenure of one year and seven months.

The new Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will be notified as CJP immediately after his oath taking ceremony today. Outgoing CJP Umar Ata Ban­dial reportedly held a fare­well meeting with the offi­cers and staff of the Supreme Court on Saturday. In his brief speech on the occasion, CJP Bandial expressed his best wishes for his successor, fel­low judges and the staff. Re­portedly, tears rolled down his cheeks, as CJP Bandial likened himself to the setting sun. According to sourc­es, Qazi Faez Isa will take the oath as the incom­ing CJP from President Dr Arif Alvi at the President’s House on Sunday at 11:00 in the morning. Reported­ly, the outgoing CJP vacat­ed his official residence at the Judges Colony in Islam­abad. His successor, Justice Isa, will serve as the CJP for over a year, until Oct 25, 2024. He took the oath as a Supreme Court judge on Sept 5, 2014. Bandial, who became a Supreme Court judge in 2014 before his elevation as the top judge last year, has been often ac­cused of showing leniency towards Imran Khan and his PTI party. Many politi­cal commentators say Ban­dial will be remembered as one of the most polarising top judges in the country’s history, who leaves behind a “tarnished legacy”.