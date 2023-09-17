 Khanewal’s Sporting Renaissance: A Stadium of Global Caliber

KHANEWAL - The sports landscape in Khanewal has undergone a remarkable transformation, thanks to the proactive efforts of the sports department, organizers, and players. The District Sports Welfare Association (DSWA) Khanewal emphasizes that not only officials but also players must play their part in sustaining this positive change. The Association condemns the disruptive interference of certain individuals in sports development work, citing the regrettable use of children and female students in political and negative activities that tarnish the spirit of sports. To maintain a healthy sporting environment, they call for the banning of such individuals from entering the stadium. The DSWA officials, various sports organizations, and international players collectively addressed the media. They reminisced about how Khanewal Stadium, just a year ago, lay in ruins, lacking essential facilities for players, and suffering from administrative woes. However, the intervention of M Hafeez Khan, District Officer for Sports, proved instrumental. His dedication and exemplary efforts led to the revitalization of the stadium, the enhancement of the gymnasium, and ongoing improvements, gradually transforming the facility. Looking ahead, there is optimism that Khanewal Stadium will soon boast sports facilities of international standards. Prominent figures such as Rana Moinuddin, DSWA President, Rana Shabbir Ahmad, Masood Anwar, Burhanuddin Bobby, Tariq Pahlwan, Ambar Bashir Ahmad and others have expressed their satisfaction with the recent performance of the Sports Department and also pledged their full cooperation. In a collective plea, they have called upon Hamid Waseem Sindhu, Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, District Administration, and Commissioner Multan to take action against disruptive elements and hoped that this action will ensure smooth administrative operations at the stadium and fulfill the long-standing aspiration of Khanewal’s players—a stadium equipped with international facilities.