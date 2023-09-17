 Khanewal’s Sporting Renaissance: A Stadium of Global Caliber

KHANEWAL - The sports landscape in Khanewal has undergone a remarkable transformation, thanks to the proactive efforts of the sports department, organizers, and players. The District Sports Welfare As­sociation (DSWA) Khanewal emphasizes that not only of­ficials but also players must play their part in sustain­ing this positive change. The Association condemns the disruptive interference of certain individuals in sports development work, citing the regrettable use of chil­dren and female students in political and negative activi­ties that tarnish the spirit of sports. To maintain a healthy sporting environment, they call for the banning of such individuals from entering the stadium. The DSWA officials, various sports organizations, and international players col­lectively addressed the me­dia. They reminisced about how Khanewal Stadium, just a year ago, lay in ruins, lacking essential facilities for players, and suffering from adminis­trative woes. However, the in­tervention of M Hafeez Khan, District Officer for Sports, proved instrumental. His dedication and exemplary ef­forts led to the revitalization of the stadium, the enhance­ment of the gymnasium, and ongoing improvements, gradually transforming the fa­cility. Looking ahead, there is optimism that Khanewal Sta­dium will soon boast sports facilities of international stan­dards. Prominent figures such as Rana Moinuddin, DSWA President, Rana Shabbir Ah­mad, Masood Anwar, Burhan­uddin Bobby, Tariq Pahlwan, Ambar Bashir Ahmad and others have expressed their satisfaction with the recent performance of the Sports Department and also pledged their full cooperation. In a collective plea, they have called upon Hamid Waseem Sindhu, Deputy Commission­er Khanewal, District Admin­istration, and Commissioner Multan to take action against disruptive elements and hoped that this action will ensure smooth administra­tive operations at the stadium and fulfill the long-standing aspiration of Khanewal’s players—a stadium equipped with international facilities.