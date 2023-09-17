Sunday, September 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore commissioner orders joint action plan against smoke-emitting vehicles

Agencies
September 17, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the traffic police and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to prepare a joint action plan against smoke-emitting vehicles. While chairing a meeting on anti-smog and anti-dengue measures here on Saturday, he said that industrial units working without installation of an emission-control system, and kilns working without the zigzag technology should be closed down. He said that vehicles without fitness certificates should not enter the Lahore city. Those attending the meeting were: DC La­hore Rafia Haider, Additional Commissioner Coordination Abdul Salam Arif, ADG LDA Imran Ali, CO MCL Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqar Hussain, Director Admin MCL Kaleem Yusuf and other officers from LDA, PHA, Traffic Police, Environ­ment, LWMC, Police, Health, Civil Defence, Secretary RTA, Excise Department, Administrator Lorry Adda, Rescue-1122, and other departments.The commissioner was told in the briefing that an­ti-smog crackdown was under way and 21 cases had been reg­istered against furnaces and 72 of the units sealed. He said the number of positive dengue patients in Lahore was 1,078, adding that the MCL and LDA would issue notices for rooftop gardening while the PHA would provide technical support.

Past in Perspective

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1694845346.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023