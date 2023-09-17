Lahore commissioner orders joint action plan against smoke-emitting vehicles

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed the traffic police and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to prepare a joint action plan against smoke-emitting vehicles. While chairing a meeting on anti-smog and anti-dengue measures here on Saturday, he said that industrial units working without installation of an emission-control system, and kilns working without the zigzag technology should be closed down. He said that vehicles without fitness certificates should not enter the Lahore city. Those attending the meeting were: DC La­hore Rafia Haider, Additional Commissioner Coordination Abdul Salam Arif, ADG LDA Imran Ali, CO MCL Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari, Chief Engineer TEPA Iqar Hussain, Director Admin MCL Kaleem Yusuf and other officers from LDA, PHA, Traffic Police, Environ­ment, LWMC, Police, Health, Civil Defence, Secretary RTA, Excise Department, Administrator Lorry Adda, Rescue-1122, and other departments.The commissioner was told in the briefing that an­ti-smog crackdown was under way and 21 cases had been reg­istered against furnaces and 72 of the units sealed. He said the number of positive dengue patients in Lahore was 1,078, adding that the MCL and LDA would issue notices for rooftop gardening while the PHA would provide technical support.