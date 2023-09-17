Major blow for Sri Lanka as Theekshana out of Asia Cup final

COLOMBO - Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023 final against India due to an injury, cap­tain Dasun Shanaka confirmed Saturday.

Theekshana, 23, hurt his hamstring during their Super Four win over Paki­stan to make the Sunday final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the next month’s ODI World Cup in India. “He won’t be able to take part in this game since he got a Grade 3 injury, but he will be there for the World Cup,” Shanaka told reporters on the eve of the title clash in Colombo.

MaheeshTheekshana claimed eight wickets in five matches to lend support to a youthful bowling attack alongside pacer Matheesha Pathirana and fel­low spinner DunithWellalage. “Ma­heeshTheekshana, who strained his right hamstring during the game against Pakistan, will not be available for the fi­nals,” Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) stated.

“A scan was done and confirmed the muscle injury. “Sri Lanka Cricket Selec­tors have brought in Sahan Arachchige into the squad in place of Theekshana. “Theekshana will return to the High Performance Center to commence re­habilitation work.”

Sri Lanka, who cohosted the tourna­ment with Pakistan, came in as under­dogs but have made their 11th Asia Cup final and a have chance to clinch their seventh title. The island nation snuck into the Super Fours with a dramatic win over Afghanistan and have kept up their momentum despite losing to India in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours.

“The boys really want to deliver for the country,” said Shanaka. “As a team we have been underdogs, so everyone wants to perform on the bigger stage. These youngsters, they need to show the world what they are capable of.”

Weather has been a concern throughout the Sri Lankan leg of the tournament, with rain affecting sever­al matches. However, for the final, light showers are forecasted but are not ex­pected to disrupt the game, as Monday has been set aside as a reserve day.

SQUADS

SRI LANKA (LIKELY XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Men­dis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), DunithWellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathi­rana, and Pramod Madushan.

INDIA (LIKELY XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj