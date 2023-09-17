Major reshuffle in administration on the cards, CM tells MQM-P

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said that he would never allow injustice in the urban areas of the province in terms of development, employment and importance.

Talking to a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) led by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui which called on him here at CM House here on Saturday, the chief minister said, “Karachi is my city and other urban areas of the province such as Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur and Larkana will be looked after properly”.

The MQM-P delegation was comprised on Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr. Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal. They discussed the overall situation, including general elections during the meeting. Dr. Khalid Maqbool told the chief minister that they had expressed satisfaction and support when his name was recommended for caretaker chief minister. The CM thanked them and said he would serve everyone irrespective of any consideration.

The delegation raised the issue of urban areas for which he assured them his personal attention to resolve the issue of the urban areas.

The chief minister added that the main job of his government was to support the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair and transparent elections. The MQM-P delegation took up the issue of increasing street crime in the city.

The chief minister said that he has directed the city police to control the street crime by enhancing patrolling, vigilance and starting operations against the street criminals and drug mafia. Baqar said that a major reshuffle has been made in the administration, including the police. ‘I am sure the new administration would make a difference,” he said.

The chief minister said that he would welcome suggestions from all political parties for improving the governance and that their support was essential for holding free and fair elections.