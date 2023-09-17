Maren Morris leaves country music industry

LOS ANGELES - Maren Morris announced her departure from the country music industry on the same day she released her songs The Tree and Get the Hell Out of Here. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times on Saturday, the 33-year-old singer revealed her plans to release music under Columbia Records in lieu of Columbia Nashville. Morris ascribed her decision to “take a step back” from the genre to the toxic politics within, prompting her to feel “very, very distanced” from it. “I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over,” Morris told the outlet. “But it’s burning itself down without my help.” “I’ve always been an asker of questions and a status quo challenger just by being a woman.