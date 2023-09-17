Sunday, September 17, 2023
Mayor inaugurates monuments, small park

APP
September 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Mayor of Hyderabad Mu­nicipal Corporation (HMC) here on Saturday inaugurat­ed a recently rehabilitated and modified monument and a small park built on an intersection on Autobahn Road. The mayor later inau­gurated other monuments as well, which were rehabili­tated and improved by a pri­vate company. Speaking at a ceremony held at a hotel as part of the inauguration, the mayor said the monuments had not only been rehabili­tated by the private com­pany, but the corporation would also like it to main­tain them as well. Shoro said he would initiate more development and beautifi­cation projects to add to the city’s beauty. Khalil Ahmed Nanitalwala, Chairman of Medicam Groups of Paki­stan, and the company’s di­rector, Zafar Riaz Bari, also expressed their views.

