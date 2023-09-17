Meeting reviews anti-polio steps drive in Attock  

ATTOCK - A meeting regarding the anti-polio campaign was held at the DC Office Attock, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Attock, Adnan Anjum Raja. Representatives from the Department of Health, Education, WHO, and other relevant departments were present. CEO Health Attock, Dr. Asad Ismail, gave a detailed briefing to DC Atk and other participants regarding the upcoming polio campaign, scheduled from October 2nd to October 6th.

In this regard, comprehensive arrangements are being made throughout the district. Polio teams will administer polio drops to children under five years of age at all entrances and exits of the district. In addition, roaming teams have been formed to go door-to-door to administer polio drops to the children. Foolproof security will be provided to all the teams administering polio drops. CEO Health emphasized that strict legal action will be taken against those who are negligent during the polio campaign, with all relevant departments playing their full role.