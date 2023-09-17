Met office predicts hot, humid weather

LAHORE - Hot, hu­mid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Saturday while the Met office has predicted similar weath­er conditions for the next 24 hours. The Met officials said moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were pen­etrating in upper/central parts while a westerly wave was also likely to enter in upper parts of the country from today. They predicted that rain-wind/ thundershower was expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southeast Sindh, Northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.