Met office predicts hot, humid weather

LAHORE - Hot, humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the city on Saturday while the Met office has predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The Met officials said moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were penetrating in upper/central parts while a westerly wave was also likely to enter in upper parts of the country from today. They predicted that rain-wind/ thundershower was expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southeast Sindh, Northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.