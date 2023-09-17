Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale drops 18.56pc during July-August

ISLAMABAD - The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 18.56 per cent during the first two months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year. During the months under review, as many as 161,906 motor­bikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 198,824 units in July-August (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufactur­ing Association (PAMA). The sale of Honda motor­cycles dipped by 16.96 per cent from 165,090 units to 137,083 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 61.54 per cent from 6,967 units to 2,679 units dur­ing the months under re­view. Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 2,501 units to 1,625 units, wit­nessing a decline of 35.02 per cent, while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 55.80 per cent from 6,105 units to 2,698 units. The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed a nominal decline of 2.83 per cent from 15,264 units to 14,832 units. Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers dipped from 460 units to 85 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers however witnessed an increase of 3.36 percent from 891 units to 921 units. The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 85.18 per cent from 999 units to 1,850 units, the data revealed.