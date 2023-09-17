MoU signed between AWT, UVAS on financial support to deserving students

LAHORE - A social oragnisation “Allah walay Trust” (AWT) signed a memorandum of under­standing (MoU) with Univer­sity of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore to provide financial support to deserving students of UVAS, here on Friday. The UVAS is the 7th public sector insti­tution, which signed MOU with AWT for the Scholar­ship Program to give finan­cial help to the deserving students, doing their pro­fessional degrees. At least 100 deserving students of UVAS will be benefited by this Scholarships Program. The AWT has already been undertaking this program at the UET, AIMC, KEMU, PU, FJMU and Punjab Dentistry College. Under this pro­gram, 17.5 million rupees among 284 deserving stu­dents have been distributed so far by the AWT. In this re­gard, Director of the Schol­arships Program, Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt said that this initiative of AWT will help the students of marginalised family to complete their de­grees without any financial tension, and they will be able to concentrate on their studies. Indeed, it will have a significant impact and bring qualitative change in the society, he added. The Chairman AWT, Shahid Lone said that after exemplary execution of other welfare programmes such as ‘School Khana’ where hundreds of students of public sector primary schools are pro­vided mid day meal, Instal­lation of Water filtration plans in various cities, free eye hospital and orphanage in Lahore, now we proudly have initiated this scholar­ships program for those de­serving students, who are studying for their profes­sional degrees. The credit of this welfare program goes to our donors and philanthro­pists, he said.