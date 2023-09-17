MoU signed between AWT, UVAS on financial support to deserving students

LAHORE - A social oragnisation “Allah walay Trust” (AWT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore to provide financial support to deserving students of UVAS, here on Friday. The UVAS is the 7th public sector institution, which signed MOU with AWT for the Scholarship Program to give financial help to the deserving students, doing their professional degrees. At least 100 deserving students of UVAS will be benefited by this Scholarships Program. The AWT has already been undertaking this program at the UET, AIMC, KEMU, PU, FJMU and Punjab Dentistry College. Under this program, 17.5 million rupees among 284 deserving students have been distributed so far by the AWT. In this regard, Director of the Scholarships Program, Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt said that this initiative of AWT will help the students of marginalised family to complete their degrees without any financial tension, and they will be able to concentrate on their studies. Indeed, it will have a significant impact and bring qualitative change in the society, he added. The Chairman AWT, Shahid Lone said that after exemplary execution of other welfare programmes such as ‘School Khana’ where hundreds of students of public sector primary schools are provided mid day meal, Installation of Water filtration plans in various cities, free eye hospital and orphanage in Lahore, now we proudly have initiated this scholarships program for those deserving students, who are studying for their professional degrees. The credit of this welfare program goes to our donors and philanthropists, he said.