NAB should not to be used for political victimisation: PPP

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party Central Secretary Informa­tion Faisal Kareem Kundi has emphasized that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) must not be used for political purposes or targeting politi­cal parties. In a press conference at the PPP Cen­tral Punjab Secretariat on Saturday, Kundi pointed out that during the PPP’s government, there was no political prisoner, highlighting his party’s com­mitment to a fair political environ­ment. He also mentioned that the PPP in Sindh welcomes all political parties and intends to form a politi­cal alliance in Punjab with no objec­tions expected. Additionally, Kundi revealed that Asif Ali Zardari had been assigned the task of estab­lishing contacts with other political parties, while Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would remain in Lahore for a few more days. He expressed concern over the rise in petroleum prices, “which would overburden the public.” Kundi also mentioned a re­cent Supreme Court decision, expressing hope for justice from the judiciary. He reiterated the PPP’s consistent stance that the NAB should not be used to disrupt political parties. Responding to a ques­tion, he urged patience regarding their alliance, as it had recently concluded. Kundi emphasized that the PPP doesn’t rely on crutches in politics and questioned the Election Commission’s delay in an­nouncing the date of general elections. Regarding the election date, he mentioned they would wait until November 30 but stressed the importance of timely elections to address the current economic and political instability. He asserted that Pakistan, as a nuclear country, should not operate on an ad-hoc basis, emphasizing the need for elections and respecting the mandate of the winning party. PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan echoed the same senti­ments, stating the reasons behind their rejection of accountability processes in Saif-ur-Rehman and Javed Iqbal’s eras. He emphasized the com­mitment to the Charter of Democracy and the im­portance of respecting the vote. Chan called for a level playing field for all political parties during elections, distinguishing between former govern­ment allies and ideological allies. He mentioned the PPP chairman’s determination to face the law and constitution. PPP Central Punjab In­formation Secretary Shahzad Saeed Cheema, Neelum Jabbar, Nayab Jan and Faiza Malik were also present. Meanwhile, Syed Hasan Murtaza, the general secretary of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Punjab, said on Saturday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should not become a puppet, but transform itself into a genuine political party. Responding to Khawaja Saad Rafique’s tweet, he told the PML-N leaders to refrain from advising the PPP leadership on political issues. Hasan Murtaza underlined the PPP’s historical reliance on popular support to attain power, crediting Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and Asif Zardari for their crucial support, suggesting that without them, the PML-N might not exist today. He accused the PML-N of betray­ing its benefactors and cautioned against those who left politics under minimal pressure attempt­ing to teach politics. Hasan Murtaza urged Saad Rafique to confront reality rather than making vague statements.