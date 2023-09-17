Sunday, September 17, 2023
Naqvi for strict implementation of smog prevention rules

Naqvi for strict implementation of smog prevention rules
Web Desk
9:24 PM | September 17, 2023
Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has called for strict implementation of Smog Prevention and Control Rules 2023.

Presiding over a meeting to review the measures to tackle the smog issue in Lahore on Sunday before leaving for China, he also sought a comprehensive plan to minimize the smog in the province.

He directed the relevant institutions for issuance of Vehicle Inspection and Certification System certificates.

The meeting decided to take an affidavit from farmers not to burn stubble and seal factories that violate anti-smog policies repeatedly.

It was decided to make major highways dust free across the province.

