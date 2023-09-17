Narcotic Crackdown

The organised crackdown led by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi against drug peddlers, combined with a collaborative effort with NGOs for rehabilitation, represents a significant initiative. However, the staggering quantities of drugs seized in the past three weeks, including 18 kg of meth, 180 kg of heroin, and 7,100 kg of hashish, are deeply concerning.

These staggering numbers indicate that Pakistan is currently in the grips of a silent drug epidemic, with many individuals resorting to life-altering and dangerous substances. What is even more alarming is that this matter seems to be flying under the radar. The underground market for narcotics appears to be thriving, as exemplified by the recent seizure of $235 million worth of narcotics by the Pakistan Navy.

The prevalence of drug addiction in Pakistan is becoming increasingly common, yet it remains a largely unaddressed issue. The potential consequences of this epidemic are being completely overlooked, as the thriving underground market for narcotics can fuel criminal activities such as violence, theft, and gang activities, jeopardising stability within a society undergoing immense economic struggle. Previous initiatives, such as the construction of the Roshan Ghar rehab center in Punjab and the 2022 campaign in Peshawar that rounded up over 1,000 addicts from the streets, were valiant efforts to address the problem, but this is merely scratching the surface of a bigger problem.

To protect the vulnerable population, a systematic clampdown on narcotics is urgently needed. Alongside this, extensive awareness campaigns are necessary to highlight the dangers of drug abuse and addiction. Additionally, rehabilitation should be the focus when dealing with addicts, rather than treating them as burdens to society. By providing support and opportunities for recovery, we can reintegrate individuals into society as productive citizens.

In order to achieve these goals, policies and solutions must be implemented. A comprehensive approach is necessary, including increasing the number of rehabilitation centers throughout all provinces. Furthermore, enhancing law enforcement efforts and intelligence sharing to disrupt the supply chain of drugs is crucial. The establishment of interdisciplinary task forces can help coordinate efforts between law enforcement agencies, health professionals, and community organisations. Only through a concerted and multidimensional effort can we hope to overcome this challenge and create a brighter future for our country and its citizens.