Sunday, September 17, 2023
Nawaz Sharif remedy for sufferings of Pakistani people: Hamza Shehbaz

Web Desk
9:17 PM | September 17, 2023
Former Chief Minister of Punjab and Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Sharif (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz has said Nawaz Sharif is the cure for the sufferings of Pakistan and the people.

Addressing the meeting of party organisational wings, Punjab former chief minister Hamza Shehbaz said whenever the people made Nawaz Sharif the prime minister, the people got relief.

“Nawaz Sharif is the cure for the sufferings of Pakistan and the people as Nawaz Sharif always worked for Pakistan,” he said.

The PML-N vice president said Nawaz Sharif was the sure solution to all the problems of Pakistan.

‘The plan of honor, exaltation and development of Pakistan lay only with Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif is the name of service, honor and honesty,” he said.

He further said the people were not making Nawaz Sharif the prime minister but they were ensuring their own happiness.

