No legal obstacles in way of Nawaz Sharif’s re-candidacy: Dar

LAHORE/PESHAWAR - Former Finance Minis­ter and Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central lead­er Ishaq Dar on Satur­day claimed that there are no legal obstacles in way of Nawaz Shar­if’s re-candidacy for the general elections.

Dar went on to say that the Parliament had passed the law regard­ing Article 62 (f)(1) and the president also ap­proved the legislation according to which the five year time period of disqualification is over.

“Hence, there are no legal obstacles for Mian Nawaz Sharif’s partic­ipation in the upcom­ing general elections, he said. While speaking to reporters in London after the conclusion of the PML-N meeting, he said that it was decided that Mian Nawaz Shar­if will reach Pakistan on October 21.

He also said that Nawaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen, and others po­litical leaders benefited from the law.

Maryam Nawaz has been acquitted in the second joint case, Ish­aq Dar added. Respond­ing to a question, about Nawaz Sharif’s return, Dar claimed that a mas­sive welcome awaits him in Pakistan.

Also, Senator Ishaq Dar expressed his con­cerns about what he said controversial judi­cial decisions and their potential impact on Pa­kistan’s economic sta­bility. He said that dad the government’s pol­icies continued, Paki­stan would have joined the twenty-five largest economies in the world.

When asked a ques­tion about Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari, Dar avoided direct comments, say­ing that, Bilawal is like a son to him. Dar said that the PDM govern­ment made decisions through consensus, highlighting the impor­tance of collaborative governance. Former federal minister said that talks of alliance with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan are pre­mature. Meanwhile, Raja Riaz, former leader of the opposi­tion in the National Assembly (NA), joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after meeting with the party’s su­premo Nawaz Sharif in London on Saturday.

Talking to journalists before his meeting with the PML-N leadership in London, Riaz hinted at contesting the up­coming general elections from Faisalabad. He said that the matter would be discussed with the PML-N supremo and clarified, “It is not necessary that a decision [in this regard] is made today.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Sat­urday that former prime min­ister Nawaz Sharif had faced political victimisation with bravery and steadfastness, and would address all challenges af­ter coming into power.

She stated this while address­ing the party workers and lead­ers in Peshawar on Saturday. The PML-N leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vowed to give a historic welcome to PMLN Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Shar­if upon his arrival to his home country on October 21.

Besides Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, leaders of PML-N including Engr Amir Muqam, PML-N General Secre­tary Murtaza Javed Abbassi and others spoke on the occasion.

Maryam Nawaz said that the return of the three times elect­ed Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to his country would help address the issues of terrorism, shabby economy, high inflation and price hike.

She said that the people of Pa­kistan including KP were ea­gerly awaiting to give historic welcome to their beloved lead­er. Maryam said Nawaz Sharif was punished for saving people from price hike and load shed­ding. She said the country was plunged into price hike after the removal of Nawaz Sharif gov­ernment through a conspiracy and the people of Pakistan were deprived of development.

Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif had started and complet­ed record development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as ev­ident from the Hazara Motor­way, Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hos­pital Swat and others. She said that only Nawaz Sharif can take the country out of existing grave challenges.

She said that Nawaz Shar­if had strengthened the fed­eration and economy besides including the people in the de­velopment process.

The PML-N Senior Vice Presi­dent said that Nawaz Sharif was coming to his country for the betterment of people and the development of Pakistan. Paki­stan and its people need the ser­vices of Nawaz Sharif today, she expressed.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif was in fact a conspiracy against the people of Pakistan. After the return of Nawaz Shar­if, he said a new era of economic progress and prosperity would start and the price hike would be considerably reduced in the country. Engr Amir Muqam said that the people of Khyber Pak­thunkhwa knew about the 10 years of the looter and plun­der elements that deceived the masses in the name of change.

Engr Amir Muqam that the el­ements that had ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif were re­sponsible for the unprecedent­ed price hike and high prices of petroleum products today.

Murtaza Javed Abbassi said that the people of Khyber Pak­thunkhwa would give a historic welcome to their beloved lead­er on October 21. He said the people and workers of PML-N of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa love Nawaz Sharif and their partici­pation would be historic.