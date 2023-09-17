No legal obstacles in way of Nawaz Sharif’s re-candidacy: Dar

LAHORE/PESHAWAR - Former Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Ishaq Dar on Saturday claimed that there are no legal obstacles in way of Nawaz Sharif’s re-candidacy for the general elections.
Dar went on to say that the Parliament had passed the law regarding Article 62 (f)(1) and the president also approved the legislation according to which the five year time period of disqualification is over.
“Hence, there are no legal obstacles for Mian Nawaz Sharif’s participation in the upcoming general elections, he said. While speaking to reporters in London after the conclusion of the PML-N meeting, he said that it was decided that Mian Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21.
He also said that Nawaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen, and others political leaders benefited from the law.
Maryam Nawaz has been acquitted in the second joint case, Ishaq Dar added. Responding to a question, about Nawaz Sharif’s return, Dar claimed that a massive welcome awaits him in Pakistan.
Also, Senator Ishaq Dar expressed his concerns about what he said controversial judicial decisions and their potential impact on Pakistan’s economic stability. He said that dad the government’s policies continued, Pakistan would have joined the twenty-five largest economies in the world.
When asked a question about Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Dar avoided direct comments, saying that, Bilawal is like a son to him. Dar said that the PDM government made decisions through consensus, highlighting the importance of collaborative governance. Former federal minister said that talks of alliance with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan are premature. Meanwhile, Raja Riaz, former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly (NA), joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after meeting with the party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif in London on Saturday.
Talking to journalists before his meeting with the PML-N leadership in London, Riaz hinted at contesting the upcoming general elections from Faisalabad. He said that the matter would be discussed with the PML-N supremo and clarified, “It is not necessary that a decision [in this regard] is made today.”
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif said Saturday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had faced political victimisation with bravery and steadfastness, and would address all challenges after coming into power.
She stated this while addressing the party workers and leaders in Peshawar on Saturday. The PML-N leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vowed to give a historic welcome to PMLN Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif upon his arrival to his home country on October 21.
Besides Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, leaders of PML-N including Engr Amir Muqam, PML-N General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbassi and others spoke on the occasion.
Maryam Nawaz said that the return of the three times elected Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to his country would help address the issues of terrorism, shabby economy, high inflation and price hike.
She said that the people of Pakistan including KP were eagerly awaiting to give historic welcome to their beloved leader. Maryam said Nawaz Sharif was punished for saving people from price hike and load shedding. She said the country was plunged into price hike after the removal of Nawaz Sharif government through a conspiracy and the people of Pakistan were deprived of development.
Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif had started and completed record development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as evident from the Hazara Motorway, Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital Swat and others. She said that only Nawaz Sharif can take the country out of existing grave challenges.
She said that Nawaz Sharif had strengthened the federation and economy besides including the people in the development process.
The PML-N Senior Vice President said that Nawaz Sharif was coming to his country for the betterment of people and the development of Pakistan. Pakistan and its people need the services of Nawaz Sharif today, she expressed.
Engr Amir Muqam said that the conspiracy against Nawaz Sharif was in fact a conspiracy against the people of Pakistan. After the return of Nawaz Sharif, he said a new era of economic progress and prosperity would start and the price hike would be considerably reduced in the country. Engr Amir Muqam said that the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa knew about the 10 years of the looter and plunder elements that deceived the masses in the name of change.
Engr Amir Muqam that the elements that had ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif were responsible for the unprecedented price hike and high prices of petroleum products today.
Murtaza Javed Abbassi said that the people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa would give a historic welcome to their beloved leader on October 21. He said the people and workers of PML-N of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa love Nawaz Sharif and their participation would be historic.