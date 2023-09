MULTAN - “In a successful operation, the Customs Anti-Smug­gling Department seized a luxury vehicle worth Rs 4 million here on Sat­urday. Acting on a tip-off, the customs team, led by Superintendent Rana Mu­jtaba Noon, confiscated a non-custom-paid vehicle in Multan’s suburbs. The value of the seized vehicle is over 4 million rupees. Collector Customs Mul­tan, Rahmatullah Wastro, vows to continue the fight against smuggling.”