‘Organised crime units’ to replace CIA

LAHORE - Punjab Police’s Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit has been trans­formed into a newly established “Or­ganized Crime Unit” by promulgation of amended Police Order Ordinance 2023. The amendment notification of previous Police order 2002 ordi­nance was issued by the law depart­ment here on Saturday. According to the Police Order (Amendment) Or­dinance 2023a new amendment has been made in clause 18B, after sec­tion 18A of the Police Order 2002 un­der which organized crime units will be formed in every district of Punjab. According to the official notification all the police officers posted in the unit will have the same powers as the in-charge police station. The new “or­ganized crime unit” will be created in every district including Lahore. DIG Liaquat Ali Malik will head the de­partment in Lahore. In the capital city district, the head of this unit will be the DIG Police, while in the city district and in the district, this unit will be headed by the SSP and the SP. The cases that can be transferred by the District Po­lice Chief to the Organized Crime Unit include kidnapping for ransom, rob­bery, theft, murder during robbery, extortion, car theft, housebreaking , tresspassing, drug trade & smuggling, human trafficking, smuggling, inter-provincial and inter-district gangs in­volved in thefts and high-profile cases according to the district police officer. The newly established crime unithas now been equipped with the powers to register and investigate such cases ofheinous crime. The district police chief can transfer the investigation of such cases to this unit.Previously CIA had not powers to register such case. The head of the organized crime unit will be able to form special investiga­tion teams and cells in different cat­egories of cases. The IG Police will appoint whomever he deems fit as an officer in the Organized Crime.